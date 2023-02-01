© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ask a tattoo artist

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.

The first known tattoo dates back to around 3000 BCE. It’s on a body preserved in ice, known as Otzi the Iceman.

In the 21st century, tattoos are becoming even more popular. But instead of tattooed lines like Otzi, they’re elaborate works of art.

Tattoos carry different kinds of significance across the globe. In 2021, there were more than 30,000 working tattoo artists in the U.S.

What’s it like to be the person behind the needle? We put together a panel of them to discuss.

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF Rush Family/USF Zimmerman School Digital News intern for the fall of 2021, her second straight semester with WUSF.
See stories by Jorgelina Manna-Rea
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now