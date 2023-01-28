© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Labor unrest is growing in Europe

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST

In France, workers are protesting against the government proposal to raise the retirement age, and in the United Kingdom, people are protesting low pay amid a cost of living crisis.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
