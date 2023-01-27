© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Protests erupt across the country after the release of the Tyre Nichols footage

By Giulia Heyward
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST
Demonstrators are seen outside the nation's capital on Friday evening, following the release of footage showing the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
Numerous protests are breaking out across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week.

Protests in some cities led to the calling of the National Guard, while others affected transit.

In Memphis, Tenn., where Nichols died, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge, a major highway in the city, shortly after the video's release. Officials also shut down Grand Central Station in anticipation of protests in New York City, where demonstrators can already be seen in Times Square. A protest in Boston halted traffic.

Officials have been preparing for nationwide protests in the days leading up to the release of the footage. President Joe Biden called the videos "horrific," while Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer representing the Nichols family, said the 29-year-old was treated like a "human piñata."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency this week, and members of the National Guard can be seen in Atlanta, attempting to curb protesters.People can also be seen protesting outside the White House hours after Biden urged citizens "not to resort to violence or destruction."

Also on Friday, White House officials also spoke with mayors in more than a dozen major cities — such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago — to brief them on federal assistance.

Nichols' family, including his mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, asked protesters to remain peaceful.

"I don't want us burning up cities, tearing up our streets, because that's not what my son stood for," Wells said at a vigil for her son on Thursday.

Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.
