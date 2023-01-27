© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

50 years after the Paris Peace Accords, what is the U.S.-Vietnam relationship like now?

Published January 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

Five decades ago, the Paris Peace Accords were signed, bringing to an end to U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. The war had dragged on for nearly two decades — through four presidencies — and cost millions of lives.

Where are relations between Vietnam and the U.S. now and what could the future hold?

Jonathan Stromseth is a senior fellow and the Lee Kuan Yew chair in Southeast Asian Studies at The Brookings Institution. He used to work in the State Department with a focus on Vietnamese relations. He joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now