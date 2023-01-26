© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What a Jesuit priest thinks of Pope Francis's statement on homosexuality

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST
Pope Francis presides over a mass for the Solemnity of the Conversion of St Paul - Celebration of Second Vespers at the Basilica of St Paul Outside-the-Walls in Rome.
Pope Francis’ recent statement about homosexuality has a lot of people talking. In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, Pope Francis said laws punishing gay people are “unfair” – adding that the Catholic Church should work for their repeal. 

These remarks by the Pope directly challenge the nearly 70 countries and jurisdictions where it is a crime to be gay. The pope said homosexuality is “a human condition.”  

We sit down with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and the author of “Learning to Pray” and “Jesus: A Pilgrimage.” to discuss the pope’s comments.

