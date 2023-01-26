© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Racial disparities in funding for water projects explored in new report

Published January 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST

President Biden’s infrastructure law paved the way for billions of dollars to go towards upgrading the country’s water infrastructure. That funding will go through a loan and grant program administered by the states. New research from the Natural Resources Defense Council looks at how that loan program has allocated funding in recent years, and where there are racial disparities.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Becky Hammer, senior attorney and deputy director of federal water policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council. She co-authored the report.

