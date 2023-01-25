© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Remembering longtime Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer

By Lee Hale,
Courtney Dorning
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST

Longtime Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer died on Sunday at 68. Brehmer anchored the morning show on WRXT for nearly 30 years.

Lee Hale
Courtney Dorning
