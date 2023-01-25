© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Is the 'Airbnbust' upon us?

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST
A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet.
Despite the demand for Airbnbs still being sky-high, many hosts around the country are seeing their income dry up.

That’s because the lucrative pandemic surge in bookings has tapered off slightly, on par with 2019 demand levels. This decrease combined with an over-supply of rental properties and lower nightly rates, has some calling the profit dip the “Airbnbust.”

At the same time, cities in states across the nation are taking steps to limit, restrict, or altogether ban Airbnb and other rental properties. Local legislators say they’re responding to complaints from citizens who feel short-term rentals are worsening the housing crisis.

What does the future of Airbnb look like? How should local governments regulate short-term rentals? We convene a panel of experts to talk about it.

