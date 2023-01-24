© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge will decide whether to release Georgia Grand Jury report on 2020 to public

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in Georgia held a hearing Tuesday to decide whether to make public all or parts of a special grand jury report following an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney and co-author of a report for Brookings on the public evidence about Trump’s efforts in Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now