© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists find 17-pound meteorite in Antarctica

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Linah Mohammad Christopher Intagliata
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maria Valdes of Chicago's Field Museum about a fresh haul of meteorites she and other scientists collected in Antarctica.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now