10 people have been killed in a shooting near LA during a Lunar New Year festival

Updated January 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM ET

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 10:22 p.m. local time inside a Chinese-owned ballroom dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration. Local authorities are still searching for the suspect, which they've described as an adult Asian male.

By late morning Sunday, police vehicles had converged around a white van in Torrance, Calif. The van is the same type mentioned by the Los Angeles County sheriff during a news conference discussing the search for a suspect in the Monterey Park killings.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Sunday afternoon that it was possible that the suspect was inside the van, but said law enforcement was not sure.

It's a "barricaded suspect situation" Luna told reporters. He could not confirm the condition of the person inside the van.

Luna said investigators are withholding the name of the suspect. "We believe putting his name out [will] inhibit our ability to potentially arrest him," the sheriff said.

Local police arrived at the Monterey Park shooting scene to find "individuals pouring out of the location," LA County Sheriff's Department's Captain Andrew Meyer said in a news conference on Sunday early morning.

Five of the people killed were women and five were men, Luna said. At least 10 other people who suffered injuries were taken to area hospitals with conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Police are also investigating a possible second scene at a dance hall in Alhambra, about two miles north of Monterey Park. Within about 20-30 minutes after the mass shooting, Luna said, a gunman walked into the Alhambra hall. A group of people there had wrestled a gun away from an Asian male suspect, the sheriff said.

The fatal shooting at the first dance studio and an altercation at a second one in nearby Alhambra are believed to involve the same person, he said.

The LA County Sheriff's Office released photos of the suspect they say was involved in the Monterey Park shooting. The photos of the suspect were taken from the second location in Alhambra. The sheriff said it's believed that there's only one suspect.

Luna said in a tweet that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The photos show a man wearing a black leather jacket, glasses and a beanie. He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The gun used in the shooting is "not a high-powered assault weapon," Luna said, but did not give further details due to the possibility that multiple weapons could be involved, he said.

Meyer did not give further details about the shooter or possible motive. He added that it was unclear whether the shooting was a targeted hate crime.

The FBI and state authorities are also involved in the investigation.

Over 59,000 people live in Monterey Park, 65 percent of whom identify as Asian, according to the Census Bureau.

The deadly attack occurred on West Garvey Avenue at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate Lunar New Year. The event, which began on the eve of Chinese New Year, is one of the largest free street fairs in Southern California, typically drawing crowds of over 100,000 visitors and over a hundred food vendors, performances and merchants.

Monterey Park Police said the second day of the festival had been canceled because of the shooting. Still, Sheriff Luna said it was safe for people to attend New Year festivities in the area following the shooting — which Luna said "has no relation to the Chinese New Year event earlier in the day."

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting. "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park," he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the incident "a horrific and heartless act of gun violence," and that he's closely monitoring the situation.

The attack was at least the 33rd mass shooting in the country this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, and the second in California in less than a week.

