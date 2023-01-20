© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress

Published January 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden’s car garage.

Here & Now convenes our weekly politics roundtable with ABC News’ Rick Klein and USA Today’s Francesca Chambers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now