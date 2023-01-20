© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Boston Fed President Susan M. Collins on inflation, debt limit

Published January 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

The Federal Reserve will meet later this month to discuss whether to raise interest rates and by how much, amid high inflation.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Susan M. Collins, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston about inflation, the U.S. hitting its debt limit and the fight in Congress over raising that limit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

