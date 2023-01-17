© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Untangling Biden's classified documents debacle

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published January 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
US President Joe Biden departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Justice Department announced five additional classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home over the weekend.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the president’s handling of classified materials. Biden is facing criticism from both parties after he chastised former President Trump for holding classified documents in his Mar-A-Lago home.

NPR’s White House Correspondent Tamara Keith explains. 

