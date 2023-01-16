© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California

Published January 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

