Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Dwane Brown
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

New York Republicans call for Rep. George Santos to resign. The U.S. aviation sector recovers after another challenging travel day. And, Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs announces layoffs.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Dwane Brown
Dwane Brown is a multiple award-winning newscaster for NPR and joined the network in December 2015. He is the first newscaster to broadcast from NPR West in Culver City, California. His newscasts air during All Things Considered.
