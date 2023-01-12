© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former 'Treme' and 'The Wire' star Wendell Pierce stars in 'Death of a Salesman'on Broadway

Published January 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

For the full story, click here.

We revisit Robin Young’s September 2022 conversation with “The Wire” and “Treme” actor Wendell Pierce who stars as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman.”

For the first time on Broadway, the production centers around a Black Loman family. It closes this Sunday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now