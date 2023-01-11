Morning news brief

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
By Dwane Brown,
Leila Fadel
Published January 11, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST

Analyzing the media coverage of allegations that President Biden mishandled classified documents. California prepares for more storms. And, Russian mercenaries declare a rare victory in Ukraine.

Dwane Brown is a multiple award-winning newscaster for NPR and joined the network in December 2015. He is the first newscaster to broadcast from NPR West in Culver City, California. His newscasts air during All Things Considered.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
