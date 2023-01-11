McCarthy says Santos will remain in office as N.Y. Republicans call for his ouster

Updated January 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos will remain in office, despite a call from four GOP members of Congress from New York for him to step down.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, McCarthy said he will leave it to voters to hold Santos accountable.

"He has to answer to voters and the voters will make another decision in two years," McCarthy said.

Local Republican leaders from Long Island condemned Santos, R-N.Y., Wednesday as a "pathological liar" and demanded he give up the House seat he won in November.

Santos, a political newcomer, lied about much of his personal and professional biography, making false claims about his Jewish heritage and inventing a story about his family escaping the Holocaust ahead of World War II.

"He's basically confessed. He needs help," Bruce Blakeman, a Republican who serves as Nassau County's top administrator, said at an emotional news conference. "He's not a normal person. He needs to stop deluding himself that he can continue in Congress."

New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., appeared at the event via video link from Washington, D.C., and also called on Santos to step down.

"George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign," D'Esposito said.

Four Republican House members from New York called on Santos to step down, including Rep. Nick Langworthy, who also serves as chair of the state GOP organization.

Local GOP officials said they will refuse to work with Santos's office and will instead route any federal concerns through D'Esposito's office.

Santos has acknowledged "embellishing" his resume but has said repeatedly his deceptions were not criminal in nature.

Asked by reporters in Washington, D.C., whether he would step down, Santos replied, "I will not."

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Jan. 6.

Santos has said he intends to serve out a full two-year term in Congress.

The head of the Nassau County Republican committee, Joseph Cairo Jr., acknowledged the GOP's internal vetting process failed to catch Santos's deceptions.

"Shame on me for believing people," Cairo said during the news conference, in response to questions from reporters.

"We trusted him. I take responsibility for that. So we will obviously adapt that [vetting] system."

Cairo said he is convinced Santos "continues to lie" to the public about his behavior.

Cutting ties with Santos would be costly for Republicans.

Santos served as a key ally helping McCarthy win a bitter and protracted leadership fight. Santos's vote could also be crucial for the GOP in the narrowly divided House going forward.

If he were to leave office, it would trigger a special election in a battleground district.

Santos currently faces probes by Nassau County's district attorney and by the U.S. attorney' office. Democratic lawmakers have also urged the House Ethics Committee to begin a separate investigation.

