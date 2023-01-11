© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keeping your reading resolution: Books to look out for in 2023

Published January 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
A visitor looks at books displayed. (Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images)
A visitor looks at books displayed. (Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about how to keep those goals of reading more. She also has some suggestions for books to check out in 2023.

Thomas’ recommendations

Places to find book suggestions and track your reading


Nonfiction


Fiction


Poetry

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now