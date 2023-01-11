© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
House Republicans target the Department of Justice and FBI

Published January 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Congressional Republicans campaigned on promises to go after the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. Now, they are doing that.

With their new majority, House Republicans created a subcommittee to conduct ongoing investigations into federal law enforcement agencies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post’s congressional investigations reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

