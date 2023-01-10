Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists

At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up.

Dan Brekke, reporter and editor at member station KQED, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

