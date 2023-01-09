© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking in on the riot in the Brazilian capital

Published January 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Just three days ago, we marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Now after years of looming threats, Brazil has had its own version of anti-democracy riots.

Supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, stormed government buildings in the Brazilian capital of Brasília on Sunday, to protest what they believe was a stolen election.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Gustavo Ribeiro, founder and editor-in-chief of The Brazilian Report, an English-language news service based in Sau Paulo, who has been covering the riots.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now