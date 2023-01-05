© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Republican House freshman Mike Lawler on Speaker stalemate

By Juana Summers,
Elena BurnettSarah Handel
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Representative-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., about the ongoing votes for House speakership as he waits to be sworn in.

Juana Summers
Elena Burnett
Sarah Handel
