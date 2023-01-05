© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say

By Ashley Ahn
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dylan Buell
/
Getty Images
Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, has shown "substantial" and "remarkable" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians and team.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said, citing doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old is being treated. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

UCMC echoed that statement on Thursday, saying they are grateful for the support of the Buffalo Bills and fans.

After Hamlin's heart stopped beating following what seemed like a routine tackle, first responders resuscitated him by performing CPR in front of his teammates and fans. Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn said doctors had to restart Hamlin's heart for a second time when he arrived at the hospital.

Hamlin's father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the Buffalo Bills team on a Zoom call Wednesday to let everyone that Hamlin was making progress, ESPN reported.

The Bills-Bengals game was postponed with six minutes left in the first quarter and will not be resumed this week. The NFL has not yet decided whether to reschedule the match-up at a later date.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
US / World
Ashley Ahn
Ashley Ahn is an intern for the Digital News and Graphics desks. She previously covered the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for CNN's health and medical unit and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers for CNN's Atlanta News Bureau. She also wrote pieces for USA TODAY and served as the Executive Editor of her college's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. Recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Ahn is pursuing a master's degree in computer science at Columbia University.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now