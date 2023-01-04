© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Important questions that will shape future politics, answered by a historian

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer writes, “there are 10 major political questions that will be critical to determining what comes next in Washington, D.C. — and beyond.” Those questions include whether President Biden will run in 2024, how much inflation will continue and what a Republican House majority means.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Zelizer, who edited the new book “Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

