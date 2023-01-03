© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

Published January 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
Vehicles are stranded along Interstate 80 at the Nevada State line and Colfax, Calif. (California Highway Patrol Truckee/AP)
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures. This latest storm comes after another recent storm and a second earthquake in the area in a matter of weeks.

Host Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from on the ground.

