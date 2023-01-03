© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
China's possibly irreplaceable role in manufacturing

Published January 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

China’s central role in the world of manufacturing has grown over the recent decades, but now many companies and consumers are pushing back on that reliance. However, cutting away from China’s supply chain role is easier said than done. One company discovering this is Apple, but others are also learning that they must tread a thin line.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” discusses the challenging position some tech companies are finding themselves in with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

