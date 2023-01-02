© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST

Ahead of a funeral on Thursday, mourners are paying respects to the late Pope Benedict, whose remains are on public display at the Vatican.

