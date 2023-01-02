© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Published January 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year’s Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan’s family, but not by the public.

Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

