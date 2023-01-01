WUSF Holiday Campaign 2022

If you're new to Florida, or the Tampa Bay region, you may be surprised to learn—the South is actually north of us! And one southern city on every history buff’s list is Savannah, Georgia. Nothing quite matches the southern charm, and architectural beauty of Historic Savannah—especially this time of the year. WUSF Public Media wants to give you and a guest a chance to explore this 270-year-old southern beauty, in a completely new way. We’ll get your trip back in time started by first class rail, in your own roomette, complete with a dedicated attendant in your car. You’ll spend three days and three nights right in the heart of Savannah's National Historic Landmark District at a boutique hotel and the rest is up to you! So, if you’ve never been—or you’ve been a hundred times—this trip is sure to be uniquely you!

Make a contribution to WUSF’s Holiday Campaign, and you will be automatically entered into the Explore the South Your Way-Grand Prize. All Sustaining members of WUSF Public Media (WUSF and Classical WSMR) are automatically entered. For more information and the official rules and regulations, click here. To enter without making a gift, click here.

