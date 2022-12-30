© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What newly-available footage shows about the medical response to the Uvalde shooting

Published December 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
A memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May shooting sits outside of Robb Elementary. (Acacia Coronado/AP)
The flawed response by law enforcement to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been well documented. It happened on May 24 when a gunman burst into a classroom at Robb Elementary killing two teachers and 19 students. And now, previously unreleased records — obtained by The Washington Post, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica — for the first time show how communication breakdowns also hampered the medical response by first responders.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Joyce Sohyun Lee, a visual forensics reporter for the Washington Post.

