© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Year in state government: Abortion in Pennsylvania, non-citizen voting in Ohio

Published December 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two state lawmakers about issues of importance in their state legislatures this past year.

Pennsylvania Democrat Joanna McClinton discusses how action on abortion is tangled up in a leadership struggle, and Ohio Republican Bill Seitz discusses a state constitutional amendment that prevents non-citizen voting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now