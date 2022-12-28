© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Top U.S. banks made $1 trillion in profit over the past decade

Published December 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Estimates show that America’s six biggest banks are set to break $1 trillion in profits for the past decade, the first time this has ever been done. These eyewatering profits come despite recent economic woes and the setback of the pandemic.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to dive into the numbers behind the news and what the pros and cons of their success are.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

