© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

100 years of Sinclair Lewis' 'Babbitt'

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

This year marked 100 years since author Sinclair Lewis penned the influential “Babbitt.” A satirical novel about American culture and society, it critiqued the vacuity of middle-class life and the social pressures of the day.

Sally Parry is a literature professor at Illinois State University and founding president of the Sinclair Lewis Society. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now