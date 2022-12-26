© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Get out of 2022's debt in 2023

Published December 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

2022 was a tumultuous year for many Americans’ pockets. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, we have added on $2 trillion to the national household debt.

So, it’s time to look ahead to what we could and should do to protect or correct our finances in 2023. CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to look at what to do in the year ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

