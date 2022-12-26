© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Four Samosas' comedy-heist film is a story about finding your crew

Published December 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST

“Four Samosas” is an independent comedy-heist film set in Artesia, better known as Los Angeles’ “Little India.” The story follows Vinny, a wanna-be rapper played by Venk Potula, who concocts a plan to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s wedding by stealing her wedding diamonds. The film embraces Indian cultural identity in a subtle way, telling a quirky and unique story.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by writer-director-producer, Ravi Kapoor, to talk more about the film.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now