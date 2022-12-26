© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Buffalo barbershop takes in the tired, hungry and cold

By Enrique Rivera,
Lee HalePatrick JarenwattananonAri Shapiro
Published December 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Craig Elston, who owns a barbershop in Buffalo, N.Y., who helped dozens of people find shelter in his shop during a blizzard.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Enrique Rivera
Lee Hale
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
