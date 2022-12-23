© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disgraced FTX cryptocurrency founder released on bail

Published December 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on bail yesterday for a $250m bond.

The controversial businessman was extradited on Wednesday following his arrest in the Bahamas last week. He faces accusations of defrauding FTX customers for billions of dollars.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan has been following this story closely for weeks now and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now