© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floods in Pakistan, election in Brazil, war in Ukraine: Top climate stories of 2022

Published December 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province. (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province. (Zahid Hussain/AP)

As another year comes to a close, where are we on climate? Well, the numbers don’t look great. Climate-related weather disasters have cost about $29 billion globally this year, according to insurance broker Aon. Those disasters included 14 severe weather events, six floods, five droughts three tropical cyclones and a windstorm.

Heat waves in Europe also killed 16,000 people; another 1,700 died in Pakistan’s flooding. This year also took a heavy toll on Alpine glaciers and the Greenland ice sheet. But there were also some rays of hope.

New York Times science writer David Wallace-Wells, author of “Uninhabitable Earth” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the most important climate stories of 2022.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now