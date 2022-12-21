© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Challenging 'the status quo': Rail union leadership shakeup demonstrates trend across labor movement

Published December 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

Rail workers with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have ousted their longtime president. Dennis Pierce is stepping down after a dozen years on the job.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jonah Furman, staff writer for Labor Notes and More Perfect Union, about the change in union leadership after a battle over labor contracts — and how similar shakeups are playing out in other industries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now