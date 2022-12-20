© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The world is on track to use a record amount of coal in 2022

Published December 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

This year, the world is on track to use a record amount of coal — more than 8 billion tons, according to the International Energy Agency. The war in Ukraine has affected the supply of natural gas, which has led Europe to increase coal consumption. The increase in coal use is expected to increase global carbon emissions.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now