The Taliban bans women from attending universities in Afghanistan

By Diaa Hadid
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST

The Taliban has banned women from attending private and public universities in Afghanistan in its latest crack down on women's rights and freedoms.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News.
