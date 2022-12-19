© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What is anxiety?

By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST

Scientists say anxiety is very useful and adaptive, warning us of threats in our environment. But chronic anxiety, or anxiety that interferes with daily life, can harm our mental and physical health.

Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
