© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents of Kyiv left without power after new round of Russian drone attacks on key infrastructure

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

There was a new round of drone attacks in the capital of Ukraine Monday, just before dawn. Ukrainian officials said Russia targeted power plants and critical infrastructure in and around of Kyiv.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with David Stern, who reports for the Washington Post in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now