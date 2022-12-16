The News Roundup – International

China is racing to prepare its citizens for another wave of COVID-19. Authorities are moving to vaccinate the country’s most vulnerable. The streets of Beijing are mostly empty following the country’s easing of its zero-covid policies.

Iran is sentencing 400 people involved with the demonstrations against the government to jail terms of up to 10 years for participating in the protests.

Leaked emails from Russian broadcasters and propagandists reveal a plot to take western and Chinese media out of context to craft a narrative that would convince their audiences that Moscow was winning the war in Ukraine.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5