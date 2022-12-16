© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court

Published December 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST

Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney at Our Children’s Trust, which is bringing the lawsuit on behalf of the young climate activists. He is joined by 19-year-old Grace Gibson-Snyder, one of 16 youth plaintiffs in this case.

