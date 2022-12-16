© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
China facing biggest COVID surge on record

Published December 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST

China is now facing what is likely the world’s largest COVID surge of the pandemic. China’s public health officials say that possibly 800 million people could be infected with the coronavirus over the next few months.

Just how bad could it get? The Wall Street Journal’s Beijing bureau chief Jonathan Cheng joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

