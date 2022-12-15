© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
4 migrants died in dangerous ocean crossing to the UK

Published December 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

A small boat loaded with migrants heading for British shores from France capsized early on Wednesday. The incident in the freezing waters of the English Channel resulted in four deaths, the British government said. What is driving this migrant crisis?

Caitlin Boswell from the UK charity, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain.

