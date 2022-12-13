© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is a nuclear fusion breakthrough the key to fighting climate change?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published December 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST
Guests await the beginning of a news conference with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research in Washington, DC.
Guests await the beginning of a news conference with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research in Washington, DC.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California say that for the first time, they’ve been able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it.

Researchers used powerful lasers to focus enormous energy on a miniature capsule half the size of a BB. They were able to create a reaction that produced about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.

With this discovery – the promiseofa potential source ofnear-limitlessclean energy,and maybe even the key to turning back climate change

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Maya Garg
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now